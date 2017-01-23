A group calling itself Labrador Land Protectors is set to meet with Lake Melville MHA and Environment Minister, Perry Trimper, on Monday afternoon after striking a deal during a recess at a hearing over a now-dropped injunction.

The group, protesting the Musrkat Falls project, was served a court order Friday, Jan 13 for blocking workers from entering the Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Justice George Murphy called a 15-minute recess after listening to arguments that the injunction infringed upon fundamental rights and freedoms.

Group came to agreement during recess. Meeting with Trimper at 1:00. Injunction dropped. Group can gather outside office but not block entry pic.twitter.com/hM3TPF7uJr — @KatieBreenNL

During the break, the two sides came to a verbal agreement.

"We certainly understand the right to protest respectfully and peacefully and you can do that at your leisure when you want to as long as we have access to the building," said Deputy Minister Ron Bowles adding that Trimper would meet with the group Monday afternoon.

"If we could get some kind of agreement there, I understand that we will move forward and alter the injunction and remove the injunction if that's an agreement that we can come to today."

A hearing was held over the Jan 13 injunction at the Supreme Court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Monday. The two sides struck an agreement during a 15-minute recess. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Denise Cole, one of the people previously named on the injunction said the group came to a "complete 100 per cent consensus" on the deal.

"If we can open up lines of communication, you have our word as Land Protectors that we won't block access," she said.

The group has previously made three demands including calling for the resignation of the MHA they'll be meeting with, having Premier Dwight Ball step down as the minister of Labrador and Aboriginal Affairs and shutting down the Muskrat Falls project.