26-year-old C.B.S. man ID'd as worker killed in industrial accident

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 26-year-old man from Conception Bay South has been identified as the victim of an industrial accident.

Police officers and other emergency personnel responded to a 12-storey hotel under construction at Springdale and New Gower Streets in downtown St. John's on Monday.

Witnesses reported seeing the man fall from the top of the building before 4 p.m.

The RNC said its officers have spoken to a handful of people who saw the fatal fall, and are asking anyone else with information to come forward.

The owner of Manga Hotels, which is building the Hilton Garden Inn, Sukhdev Toor, called it "a very sad day."

He said the company cannot comment further until the investigation determines how the accident happened.