26-year-old C.B.S. man ID'd as worker killed in industrial accident

Witnesses reported seeing a man fall from a 12-storey hotel under construction in downtown St. John's on Monday.

About 12 eyewitnesses interviewed by police

Eastern Health paramedics, members of the St. John's Regional Fire Department and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary gather outside a tarp covering the body of a construction worker killed in an industrial accident Monday in St. John's. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 26-year-old man from Conception Bay South has been identified as the victim of an industrial accident.

Police officers and other emergency personnel responded to a 12-storey hotel under construction at Springdale and New Gower Streets in downtown St. John's on Monday.

Witnesses reported seeing the man fall from the top of the building before 4 p.m.

The RNC said its officers have spoken to a handful of people who saw the fatal fall, and are asking anyone else with information to come forward.

The owner of Manga Hotels, which is building the Hilton Garden Inn, Sukhdev Toor, called it "a very sad day."

He said the company cannot comment further until the investigation determines how the accident happened.

