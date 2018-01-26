Young Indigenous Labradorians are calling out quarrelling politicians and demanding action to protect threatened caribou populations.

A letter signed by 126 self-described young members of Innu Nation, Nunatsiavut and NunatuKavut, which calls for leaders of all three groups to work together on a caribou management strategy, was released on social media Thursday.

"As young people, it is our future that is at stake: we will be the ones that will have to live with the decisions made today," the letter reads.

"We are watching, and you are teaching us through your example."

Nunatsiavut, Innu Nation feuding

The letter is a response to the war of words between Nunatsiavut and Innu Nation, which began Monday with a statement from Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe.

Lampe said Innu Nation's decision to leave the Ungava Peninsula Caribou Aboriginal Round Table (UPCART) was "like a stab in the back."

In response, Innu Nation Chief Gregory Rich said Tuesday he was "disappointed" with Lampe's comments, and that Innu Nation would work on its own caribou management strategy.

The George River caribou herd has about 9,000 animals left. The all-time high was around 800,000. (Submitted by Luc Gervais)

"I kind of feel like that's how kids would fight," said Zak Hajjaoui, who's originally from Sheshatshiu.

Hajjaoui and some friends drafted the letter in hopes of restarting talks between the two groups.

"They should have been talking between the governments, not a statement like that out in the open."

Kelly Morrissey, a Nunatsiavut beneficiary, said she was taken aback by her leadership's strong language.

"If we are all kind of infighting and we are not properly communicating then that shuts doors," she said, "It's really important that we work together."

'We all want the same thing'

Tiffany Lambourne, a member of NunatuKavut, said she was thinking of her three young sons when she signed the letter.

"I would love to see them someday, perhaps be able to go out and harvest caribou themselves. Now, I know that's a goal that's for very far down the road, but if we do our jobs now, that's a possibility," she said.

"If people are just walking out of the room, walking out of the conversation and they're not working with each other, then we may never get to have a healthy caribou population."

The letter calls for members of UPCART and provincial governments in Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec to "continue to work with Innu Nation in a different capacity to protect the herd," and to include young members of the three indigenous groups in Labrador at further talks.

"In our hearts we all want the same thing," the letter goes on. "Even if we disagree on how to achieve that, we can still work together."

Read the full letter in the post seen below.