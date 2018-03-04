Inching toward spring! Audience photos for the week of March 5

Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Cloudy
0°C
Gander
Light Snowshower
0°C
Deer Lake
Light Snowshower
1°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Cloudy
-2°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Man dead in apparent hunting accident near Colinet
- Cain's Quest racers 'do whatever you got to do' to help injured rival
- Out of retirement, prison boss Don Roche tackles new challenges in old facilities
- Musical RPM Challenge is a 'low-risk environment to experiment,' says co-ordinator
- Chased out by flooding, Churchill Square business reopens
Top News Headlines
- Trump says steel tariffs 'will only come off' if a 'fair' NAFTA deal is reached
- Toronto police make grisly discovery of 7th set of human remains in Bruce McArthur's planters
- Driver furious after truck written off by insurance is returned with 'shoddy repairs'
- Meet Canada's marijuana moguls
- Woman accuses Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard of ignoring her ground rules during sex
