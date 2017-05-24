The mother of a teenage victim of incest told a Corner Brook Supreme Court that her family has been forever changed by the abuse inflicted by the girl's father.

In a victim impact statement, the mother told the court, "If I dwell on the details of what she told me, I feel so much rage I can barely breathe."

She went on to add, "When I think about how much she loved and idolized him, and how I believe he manipulated that love to serve his own sick desires, I want to vomit."

The man charged has been sentenced to six years in prison for abusing his 13-year-old daughter.

He pleaded guilty to six sex-related charges in connection to multiple instances of abuse that took place in 2014 — both in Newfoundland and Labrador and in Alberta.

Girl told mother about abuse

The woman said her young daughter came to her about the abuse, something she feels must have been very difficult for the young girl to do.

'I feel he shows no remorse.' - Mother

"In the months prior to her disclosure I feel she was struggling emotionally," the mother wrote.

"I can only imagine what it felt like for her — a 13-year-old child — to make the choice to tell someone about the abuse, knowing that the lives of her family would be forever changed."

She added, "I hate him for putting her in that situation."

"I do not believe that [he] is sorry for what he has done. I feel he shows no remorse."

A mother's concern

The mother said she fears the man will attempt to contact her and her daughter once he is out of prison.

"I worry about how my daughter will be affected by that, and I worry about what he would say or do," she said.

The woman went on to write that she fears, aside from "the obvious emotional trauma inflicted on [her daughter] by her father," the abuse will also negatively influence her daughter's view of men.

Sentencing factors

In sentencing the father to six years, which the Crown had asked for, Justice Brian Furey condemned the abuse and the breach of trust committed by a parent.

'A parent is supposed to be the protector.' - Justice Brian Furey

"There can be no greater position of trust than that in the relationship of a parent and a child." said Furey.

"A parent is in a position of power."

Furey said "a parent is supposed to be the protector and the support of a child in their teenage years." Though he added that the father's guilty plea spared the young woman from having to testify to the abuse in court.

The father had been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, one count of invitation to sexual touching, and one count of incest.

The six-year sentence delivered was for the charge of incest alone, while sentences for the other offenses will run concurrently.