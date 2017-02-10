A 66-year-old man is facing child luring charges after "inappropriate messages" were found on a young person's social media account.

Officers with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation between late October and November after the messages were discovered.

Police arrested a man from St. Jude's on Feb. 10 and charged him with two counts of child luring, making sexually explicit material available to a child and possession of child pornography.

He appeared in provincial court Friday and was released on conditions.