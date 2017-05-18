A 19-year-old man has been charged with impersonating a peace officer, after a couple reported a bizarre traffic stop to police in Springdale.

RCMP said the couple reported they had been pulled over by an unmarked police car, with flashing lights, while driving near Baie Verte Junction on Tuesday.

The man identified himself as a representative of a provincial security company and showed a false I.D. with a Newfoundland and Labrador logo, according to police.

RCMP said the man then asked the driver of the stopped car for his licence and vehicle registration and offered to let the couple go without a ticket for speeding because the registration was valid.

The couple then continued driving, but the incident raised a red flag so they called RCMP.

Police identified the suspect and arrested him at a home in Grand Falls-Windsor Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who may have had a similar experience with a traffic stop is asked to contact Springdale RCMP or Crime Stoppers.