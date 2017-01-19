A man has been charged with impaired driving, after another motorist spotted him slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the side of the highway.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called with a possible medical complaint just after midnight.

A caller reported a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway in the area of Islander RV.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man alone in the vehicle.

Police gave the man a breathalyzer test and as a result he was charged with impaired driving, failing the breathalyzer, operating while suspended and having open liquor in a vehicle.

He was held in custody overnight to appear in provincial court Thursday morning.

His vehicle was also impounded