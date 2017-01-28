The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary charged two people with impaired driving in separate incidents on the northeast Avalon on Friday evening.

Police received a report of a possibly impaired driver at 6 p.m. in Paradise. A few minutes later, they stopped a 45-year-old woman on Horncastle Drive and charged her with impaired driving and operating with a blood-alcohol higher than the legal limit.

Police say her breathlyzer results were three and a half times the legal limit.

The woman's vehicle was impounded and she was released for a later court date.

Around 10 p.m., police received another tip about a possibly impaired driver on Kenmount Road, with a driver reportedly cutting other drivers off and driving in oncoming lanes.

Police stopped a 54-year-old man and charged him with driving while impaired, refusing to provide a breath sample and driving while suspended.

Police said this would be the third offence in four months for the man charged. His vehicle was impounded and he was held for a court appearance in the morning.