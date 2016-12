A woman who called the police to report her car had been stolen in Mount Pearl wound up charged with impaired driving herself.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers found the car that had been reported stolen, and that the owner showed up at the investigation scene in a different car around 10:45 p.m.

Police arrested the 43-year-old woman for impaired driving and refusing to take a breathalyzer test. She will appear in court at a later date.