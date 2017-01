An 18-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after being pulled over by police in the west end of St. John's early Sunday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said someone reported a possible impaired driver in the area around 4:30 a.m.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and after an investigation charged the driver with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample and breaching court orders.

He was held for a court appearance in the morning.