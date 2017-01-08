The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary charged a 21-year-old woman early Sunday, following a single-vehicle collision in St. John's.

At 1:33 a.m., officers responded to the accident in Airport Heights, where the driver had struck a snowbank and a fire hydrant. Police said the vehicle had landed on its side.

The driver was then taken to RNC headquarters for a breathalyzer test.

The woman was charged with impaired driving, failing the breath test and two breaches of a probation order.

She was also issued a summary offence ticket for driving without a valid licence.

The RNC released the woman to attend provincial court at a later date.