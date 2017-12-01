A racing boat that was abandoned in June off the coast of Newfoundland has washed ashore in Ireland.

Its skipper, Michele Zambelli, was competing in a transatlantic race when his nine-metre sailboat, the Illumia 12, ran into trouble in the North Atlantic, 350 nautical miles (650 kilometres) southeast of Newfoundland.

He was rescued by a helicopter that was dispatched by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, leaving the boat behind.

Italian sailor Michele Zambelli's nine-metre racing yacht, the Illumia 12, was abandoned during a transatlantic race last June. (Paul Gibbins Photography/Royal Western Yacht Club)

Now, RTE News in Ireland is reporting that the Illumia 12 has been found, washed ashore on a beach near An Clochán in west Kerry.

According to the report, the upturned hull was spotted Tuesday by a surfer, who called the Coast Guard, which then identified the vessel as the abandoned racing boat.

Zambelli declared an emergency when the Illumia 12 became damaged and started taking on water.

Due to how far the rescue was out at sea, the Cormorant helicopter had to stop at the Sea Rose offshore oil platform to refuel on the way.