A hard rain fell on the excavators Saturday morning, as a wrecking crew worked to tear down more of the former I.J. Samson intermediate school in St. John's.

The building, which closed its doors in 2011, is being razed to make way for a housing development.

The site was bought by Terrance Penney for $189,000 one year ago, and was promptly put back on the market for $1.8 million. Despite being appraised at a whopping $2 million, Penney's bid was the highest tendered.

Some more demolition work was done at IJ Samson this morning. Shot by @Fred_Hutton. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/bJXHrN2ldW — @ryancookeNL

His company, Metro Environmental Services, has been removing hazardous materials from the site since the start of summer. Penney told CBC News the building was full of lead, asbestos and oil.

Work in demolishing the building started in early October.

A Komatsu excavator goes to work on the former I.J. Samson school, which operated in St. John's until 2011. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

The housing development is reportedly being led by Bill Clarke and his son, Ryan Clarke. According to a report by the Telegram in July, the area will be home to nine buildings with 58 units, ranging from $229,000 to $339,000.