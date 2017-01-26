A freezing rain warning is still in effect for much of Newfoundland Thursday morning, and commuters are in for a messy and slippery drive after a night of rain.

Environment Canada is warning of "significant ice build-up" due to freezing rain overnight.

Standing water and melting snow have made driving hazardous in areas.

Water up to your car doors on Elizabeth Ave at Rostellan Dr. #nlwx #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/VfMW1nVOtF — @geoffcbartlett

That freezing rain is expected to continue through Thursday across most of the island.

Some schools across Newfoundland and Labrador are closed for the morning due to weather and road conditions.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro is reporting unplanned outages in some areas along the south coast of the island.

A look at the freezing rain and snowfall warnings in effect for Newfoundland and Labrador. (Environment Canada)

Newfoundland Power crews are also investigating unplanned outages in the Old Petty Harbour Road area of St. John's.

The utility also is reporting outages in three parts of southwestern Newfoundland.

Over southern Newfoundland the freezing rain has changed to rain, and is starting to switch to rain over the northern Avalon Peninsula.

That change will be more gradual in other parts of Newfoundland as temperatures start to creep above freezing.

6am temps up to +2° in CBS & +1° Downtown, however freezing rain is still likely falling inland & areas where temps are closer to 0°. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/hgfJYGYIb9 — @ryansnoddon

Marine Atlantic crossings to and from Port aux Basques are delayed Thursday until at least 11:45 a.m. due to bad weather.

Meanwhile, a heavy snowfall warning is in effect across Labrador for Thursday, with total accumulations between 15 and 35 centimetres expected overnight into Friday.

It's plow versus water on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's early Thursday morning, after a night of freezing rain, switching to rainfall. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)

Coastal winds are expected to increase, with gusts up to 60 km/h late Thursday afternoon and into overnight.

Those winds will create whiteout conditions at times, as the gusts blow snow across roads.

Follow CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon's live blog for the latest weather information.