They're not gone yet.

The St. John's IceCaps will be in St. John's a little longer after beating the Toronto Marlies 4-1 Saturday night and securing a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs.

Chris Terry scored two of the four goals. His second of the game — which was also his 30th of the year — broke the all-time IceCaps' franchise goal-scoring record.

Saturday night's game could have been the team's last in St. John's — the team is moving to Laval, Que., for next season to be closer to its National Hockey League affiliate, the Montreal Canadiens — but hockey fans can enjoy the sport for at least another week.

The IceCaps kick off the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs Friday and Saturday at Mile One Centre.