Picture-perfect iceberg dazzles on Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula

Crowds are flocking to the beaches of Upper Amherst Cove, on Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula this week to get a look at a majestic-looking iceberg floating offshore.

"It's a huge chunk of ice 300 feet offshore, and it's absolutely beautiful," said resident Harry Wareham, who can see the stunning scene from his kitchen window.

"There's a hole right through the centre of the iceberg and on top it's in the shape of a horseshoe."

The cold waters of the North Atlantic splashed through a hole in the Upper Amherst Cove iceberg. (Twitter/@MarkGray3)

The iceberg is a welcome sight this year, given that there are generally fewer to see than the previous couple of years — which were extraordinary for people keen to see the mammoth pieces of prehistoric ice make their way along the Newfoundland coast.

Besides just looking at the spectacular 'berg, those who went to Upper Amherst Cove also got a chance to take home a piece of it home Monday.

A large chunk cracked and small pieces floated closer to the beach.

"Yesterday some ice broke off it and came ashore, and people just cleaned the beach right up," said Wareham. "They took it for drinks, I guess."

How about some 15,000 year old ice for your beverage?

