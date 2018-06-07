Snazzy redesign of iceberg-tracking website launched by N.L. government

Want to see a Newfoundland and Labrador iceberg up close? The provincial government wants to help.

The province has introduced new features to its tourism website, which tracks icebergs off the coast in real time by using satellite technology, as well as sightings from tourism operators.

In its new form, Iceberg Finder has brought in a responsive design to allow people to access the site on mobile devices, as well as upload photos using #IcebergsNL and share their sightings with other users.

This iceberg was spotted in the fog off Amherst Cove on June 3. (Submitted by Michael Winsor Photography)

Photos of the icebergs will remain for several days, before being shared through a photo gallery. Those photos may also be shared on the Explore Canada social media channels.

The website will also feature links to things to do and places to stay in the area of the icebergs being spotted.

"Icebergs are a key unique selling point for our province, and IcebergFinder.com is an important source of information to our visitors, enticing thousands to travel throughout the province and view these magnificent natural wonders," said Christopher Mitchelmore, the minister of Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation, in a news release.

Since May, tour operators have been reporting fewer sightings in the 2018 season so far.

Read more articles on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador