Glacial giants drift down in time for the Iceberg Festival on the Northern Peninsula

It has been a slow season for iceberg viewing so far, but a couple dozen bergs have shown up just in time for the Northern Peninsula Iceberg Festival.

"Icebergs are the icon. Icebergs are important," said festival coordinator Joanna Pohl.

"Everyone comes to see the icebergs. The festival definitely revolves around that."

Most icebergs break off from Greenland's glacier and drift south into the Atlantic where they melt. But sometimes, they drift by Newfoundland and Labrador for a visit.

For its ten years running, the Iceberg Festival has had visible icebergs for visitors to the Northern Peninsula to enjoy. (The Iceberg Festival/Facebook)

Although few icebergs have been spotted along the south coast of Newfoundland, more than 50 have been reported off the province's coasts thus far, with half of them floating along the island's northern tip.

"There's more and more icebergs showing up everyday. There's one showing up in my backyard," said Andre Myers, a festival member and the business manager for Viking Trails Association.

"I've grown up with icebergs bits in my backyard."

'We always had icebergs'

Myers says that it's hard to locate icebergs -- most icebergs are only visible by boat, but a few can be seen from the shore in Bird Cove and other communities surrounding the peninsula.

"There's always some anxiety prior to the festival," says Myers

"We knew there were a few icebergs around in May, so we knew it wasn't going to be a total disappointment. As soon as the festival, started more showed up."

The annual Iceberg Festival on the Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland offers more than just icebergs for visitors, some of whom plan the trip years in advance. (The Iceberg Festival/Facebook)

Most visitors plan months, or even years, ahead to see visit festival, Myers said, and for 10 years running, the festival has had icebergs to greet those tourists.

"We can't always guarantee the size or where they'll be located," he said.

"But we always had icebergs."

More than just 'bergs on offer

But the festival offers more than just those coveted icebergs, Pohl said.

"Instead of waiting on the coast for an iceberg all day long, go inland and drive along the coast," she said.

The festival runs until June 10.

