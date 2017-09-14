What's going on in that big blue tent near Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's?

For Seamus O'Keefe, event manager for the Iceberg Alley Performance Tent, it's been a labour of love. He's been organizing the music festival that's set to kick off Thursday night.

O'Keefe talked with CBC News about the tent and the music festival to be held inside it.

Watch more in the player above.