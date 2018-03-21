Canadian rock bands Billy Talent and Big Wreck, singer-songwriter Shawn Hook and Petty Harbour's favourite son Alan Doyle will all be headlining at the Iceberg Alley festival in St. John's in September.
Ria Mae, the only female headliner, will be taking the stage with Shawn Hook on Sept. 14.
Other acts include Coleman Hell, Matt Mays, the Trews, 54-40, the Mavericks, Dallas Smith, Steve Earle & the Dukes, and more. Tickets are on sale now.
This will be the second year for the festival on Quidi Vidi Lake.
The official lineup for Iceberg Alley was announced at the JAG Hotel Wednesday morning.
The Iceberg Alley festival runs from Sept. 13-22 on the shores of Quidi Vidi Lake.
Doors open each night at 6 p.m., with ticket prices varying per night.
The full schedule, so far, and price per night is listed below:
- Thursday, Sept. 13: Big Wreck, 54-40; $49.
- Friday, Sept. 14: Shawn Hook, Ria Mae, Virginia to Vegas; $49.
- Saturday, Sept. 15: Alan Doyle, Shanneyganock, Celtic Connection; $49.
- Sunday, Sept. 16: Steve Earle & the Dukes; $59.
- Monday, Sept. 17: Billy Talent, the Motorleague; $55.
- Tuesday, Sept. 18: To be announced.
- Wednesday, Sept. 19: Coleman Hell, Sonreal; $42.
- Thursday, Sept. 20: Dallas Smith; $69.
- Friday, Sept. 21: the Mavericks; $69.
- Saturday, Sept. 22: Matt Mays, the Trews; $49.