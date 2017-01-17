Students in St. Anthony are getting a lesson on how to survive if they fall through the ice.

Instructors with the Marine Institute's Safety and Emergency Response Training Centre are in the area for a number of sessions from Tuesday to Friday.

One of the trainers, Brian O'Quinn, said it comes down to one basic strategy if you're planning a day of skating, snowmobiling, or ice fishing on the province's ponds or bays:

"If there's any doubt about the ice at all, don't go."

O'Quinn and his staff are starting the week with students at White Hills Academy to teach them how to stay out of trouble, and how to stay alive if something does happen.

The Marine Institute says ice should be checked daily for thickness if you are heading out on foot, skates or snowmobile. (Submitted photo)

Other people in the area will also be able to take part in separate, public sessions at the St. Anthony Fire Hall on Thursday and Friday.

O'Quinn said it makes sense to aim the safety message specifically at students because so many of the people who are snowmobiling and skating on the ice are young people.

'Try not to panic'

"Ice should be checked daily [for thickness]," he said, noting that people shouldn't venture out too far to do the testing.

"Start close to shore. Have a tether or rope, have someone there."

And what if the ice looks thick enough to support your weight, but you break through anyway?

"Try not to panic. If you panic, you'll be losing body heat. If you were prepared and you have a tether on you and you have the right clothing and personal protective equipment, your chances are going to be better."

O'Quinn said even if you don't have safety equipment, your prospects for survival in icy water are better if you know how to keep your body on top of the water surface, and how to crawl up on edge of the ice.

For those who have any illusions that they can move around easily in cold water and get themselves out, O'Quinn said participants immerse their hands in cold water and try to tie a knot immediately afterward.

People who want to take part in the free public sessions at the St. Anthony Fire Hall on Thursday and Friday can register by calling (709) 643-5550, extension 221. Sessions start at 9 a.m.

The Marine Instutute will offer similar sessions in Roddickton on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.