A large piece of ice flew off a white cargo van, smashed into a pickup truck's windshield and caused the driver of the truck to veer off the road in Ferndale, police say.

RCMP said the cargo van contributed to the crash near Placentia early Wednesday morning.

The cargo van and the truck were travelling in opposite directions when the large piece of ice came off of the roof of the van.

This chunk of ice came off the roof of a van and smashed the windshield of a truck driving in the opposite direction. Police are looking to speak with the driver of the van. (RCMP)

After the truck's windshield was hit by the slab it hit a guardrail, extensively damaging the truck. Police said the cargo van did not stop on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Police are reminding drivers to make sure their vehicles are clear of snow and ice. Anyone with information on Wednesday's crash is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.