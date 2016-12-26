A strong performance by goaltender Charlie Lindgren lifted the St. John's IceCaps to a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Monday.

Lindgren made 24 stops, and was named the first star of the game, in the Boxing Day afternoon game at Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto.

Daniel Audette and Jeremy Gregoire both scored for the IceCaps in the second period, and St. John's held onto its lead despite being outshot 12 to two in the third.

Gregoire's goal off of a shorthanded steal was the game winner.

The win solidifies The IceCaps' standing in the American Hockey League's North Division. At 15-12-3, the team is standing in third place in the division.

The IceCaps play Utica Comets on Wednesday in Utica, NY.