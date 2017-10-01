Ian Gillies is so hooked on blacksmithing that he has built two forges of his own, one at his home in Conception Bay South and the other at Brigus South.

At the Gillie Forge, his workspace in Brigus South, Gillies is busy turning old iron spikes from the former Newfoundland railway into hunting knives and cheese knives.

"It's a piece of Newfoundland history that is functional," said Gillies.

