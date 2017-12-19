A new transmission line from province's south coast to the western Avalon Peninsula has been completed on time and on budget, but accompanied by a deadly legacy.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro has confirmed that TL 267, the new 188-kilometre, 230 kilovolt line from Bay d'Espoir to a terminal station at Chapel Arm, was energized and went into service on Dec. 6.`

A spokesperson said final costs are still being determined, but added "the total costs is projected to be in the range of the original budget of approximately $292 million."

TL 267 parallels an existing line that brings power from the 50-year-old, 613-megawatt hydroelectric generating station at Bay d'Espoir.

Jared Moffat (left) and Tim McLean died June 19 when the steel transmission tower they were working on near Come by Chance collapsed. (Facebook/GoFundMe)

According to Hydro's environmental assessment registration, the line was constructed to improve stability and reliability of the island's power grid.

The new infrastructure is also needed to handle the large volume of power that will come online when the Lower Churchill Project is complete.

But there is a sad chapter in the the project's legacy.

A tower collapse on June 19 near Come by Chance resulted in the death of two linemen, Jared Moffat of Prince Albert, Sask., and Timothy McLean of Nipigon, Ont.

An investigation found the collapse occurred after a deviation in the procedure for replacing a guy wire.

The line was built by Alberta-based Forbes Bros. Ltd.