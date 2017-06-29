The husband of a Happy Valley-Goose Bay woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident two years ago says council still isn't doing enough to address street safety — and he said as much during a monthly council meeting earlier this week.

"My wife's death happened on your watch," Mal Wells, husband of the late Dee Wells, told councillors at the public meeting.

"How many people have to die to see a modern pedestrian crossing built? How high does the body count have to go before something is done?"

Dee Wells was struck and killed on Happy Valley-Goose Bay's main street — near Grafter's Pub — on the night of Nov. 13, 2015.

"Dee was the third person to be killed at the same place and, it is said, the fifth on this portion of Hamilton River Road," said Wells, referring to deaths that occurred prior to his wife's accident.

"I don't want to be here again, but I am."

Wells outlined a number of safety measures he'd like to see along the stretch of road where his wife was hit: a reduced speed limit, an illuminated push-button crosswalk and more reflective signage.

He'd also like the town to use yellow line paint rather than white in places where roads are often snow covered.

"Had the speed limit been 40 instead of 50, the vehicle that hit my wife would have been travelling slower and the braking distance shorter — so the collision would not have occurred," Wells said.

"Secondly, had traffic lights that stop traffic for pedestrians to cross over been installed, the accident, again, would not have happened."

'The support for him is there'

All councillors said more needed to be done around pedestrian safety.

"I know all the council has been unanimously voting for enhancements to lighting and crosswalks and whatnot. I know the support for [Wells] is there and hopefully he will know that," said Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor Jamie Snook.

"I got the impression from councillors in the councillors' forum that they'll continue to work hard on those issues."

Snook called the man's request to reduce the speed limit in the Grafter's Pub area of Hamilton River Road "constructive," and commended Coun. Tony Chubbs on his suggestion to create a committee with the Department of Transportation and Works to address pedestrian safety issues.

Dangerous stretch of road needs attention, mayor says

Snook also said the town will look into illuminated crosswalks.

"It's always a struggle to know where do you put all of the different [traffic calming] equipment, and we've often tried to prioritize that based on where we thought kids would be in the community and playgrounds and stuff like that," he said.

"I think his suggestion of the Hamilton Heights area is one that we're going to have to look at given the history of the incidents in that area, and probably see if our criteria can be looked at differently, for sure, based on the feedback that we're getting there."

Wells said his criticisms aren't directed at Coun. Wally Anderson — who was elected a year ago — or Coun. Reg Bowers.

Bowers, he said, has spent the nearly 20 months since Dee Wells was killed working with NL Hydro on getting more and brighter street lighting around Happy Valley-Goose Bay.