Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor John Hickey, who was hurt in a hunting accident Saturday afternoon, has been transported to a hospital in St. John's.

In a statement released Saturday evening, Deputy Mayor Wally Anderson said Hickey was "in critical, but stable condition" at the Labrador Health Centre at that time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Hickey and his family at this time," said Andersen.

Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper said on Facebook that Hickey has since been transported to St. John's.

"The paramedics, nurses and doctors are amazed at the 'strength' of this man, after all that he has been through in this accident," said Trimper.

"Our thoughts and prayers will now be needed to help John with his recovery."

Hickey was a member of the House of Assembly from 2003 to 2011.

No other details are available.