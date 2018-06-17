Water bomber needed to fight brush fire in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

A brush fire broke out in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Sunday afternoon, on one of the hottest days the town has seen so far this year.

The blaze started in the area of the Birch Island Boardwalk and the Happy Valley-Goose Bay fire department were alerted shortly after. Chief Brad Butler said the fire came as a bit of a surprise.

"With all the rain — and this is in a boggy area — I was hoping that everything would be still wet, but that's not the case. And this can happen anytime, anyway," he said.

The fire was inaccessible to local fire crews, but the Department of Natural Resources was able to send crews, and a water bomber made several passes to fight the fire.

A water bomber made several passes to fight the brush fire in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Sunday. (Bailey White/CBC)

Butler said it was first use of a water bomber in the area this year.

The fire chief said there were people in the area at the time, but the cause of the fire is not yet known.

He advised people to exercise caution when having a backyard fire and to properly dispose of cigarette butts.

