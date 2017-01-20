Police in Labrador were called to a break-in in progress in Happy Valley-Goose Bay early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Valleyview Drive around 3:30 a.m., after a resident inside the home reported someone had broken in.

When RCMP arrived at the scene, a 20-year-old Natuashish man was found coming out of the home.

He was taken into custody without incident on a charge of break and enter into a residence. He's scheduled for a provincial court appearance Friday.

No one was injured in the incident.

RCMP are reminding people to keep their doors locked at all times, as well as ensure doors and access points are well lit.