A failure of the heating and ventilation system in Conception Bay South's recreation complex is shutting down the pool until June.

The town council has opted to proceed with a full replacement of that HVAC system, which means the pool will be emptied for 14 to 16 weeks.

Council decided against a "band-aid" solution when the problem was discovered last week, Mayor Terry French said in a news release.

"While we recognize that this will be a disappointment and inconvenience for many of our pool users, and apologize for that, we feel that proceeding with the full emergency replacement at this time is in the best long-term interests of the pool and those who use it," French said in the statement.

The town said all other activities in the recreation complex will continue unaffected, because there is a separate HVAC system outside the pool.

The unexpected pool shutdown means that town staff will have a chance to complete other planned upgrades, including a redesign of the family change room and upgrades to the pump room.

Refunds will be offered to people who have signed up for lessons, parties or classes.