Husky Energy is moving forward with its West White Rose project, the company announced Monday.

The company also says it has made a new oil discovery at the Northwest White Rose production area, which has improved the life of the field since its discovery in 1984.

First oil at West White Rose is projected for 2022, and is expected to reach a peak production rate of 75,000 barrels per day in 2025. Wellhead construction is expected to start in late 2017.

The current field schematic for the wellhead platform option. (Husky Energy)

For the project, Husky will use a fixed wellhead platform tied back to the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

That concrete gravity structure is expected to be worked on in Argentia, where Husky last month had a job posting for a construction manager.

Husky says the wellhead platform will add rough $3 per barrel in additional costs to the White Rose field.

Above is the Argentia drydock where the concrete gravity structure will be built. (Husky Energy)

"This project is of a scale approaching the original White Rose development and is able to use the existing SeaRose FPSO to process and export production," Husky CEO Rob Peabody said in the statement.

"We've made significant improvements to the project since it was first considered for sanction, including identifying numerous cost savings, achieving a 30 per cent improvement in capital efficiency and increasing the expected peak production rate by 40 per cent over our initial estimate."

Husky estimates the project will mean 250 permanent platform jobs, once operational. In addition, the company says the project will create 1,500 indirect jobs.

The deal with government includes in-province engineering and fabrication of the accommodations module, as well as the flare boom, helideck and life boat station.

Costs will be $5.2 billion over the entire life of the project.

Husky's interest in the project is 70 per cent. It's partnered with Suncor Energy and Nalcor Energy — with Nalcor, the province's Crown energy corporation, having a five per cent stake in West White Rose.