Husky Energy is advertising to hire a site construction manager who could oversee the building of a wellhead platform for the White Rose extension project.

The Newfoundland and Labrador job would be primarily based at a graving dock in Argentia, supervising work on a concrete gravity structure, similar to the Hebron GBS that's due to be towed from Bull Arm in May.

Husky said in its job posting April 17 that the construction manager will be a four-year contract and is being advertised in anticipation of the wellhead being sanctioned.

Applicants need a degree in engineering, at least 20 years' experience in the oil industry, a good knowledge of concrete and great organizational skills.

The company and its partners already operate the White Rose field, about 350 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland, using a floating production system, the SeaRose — one of three operating fields in the region.

First oil from the extension at West White Rose was originally expected in 2017 but collapsing oil prices caused Husky to defer a final decision.

The company also considered cheaper options, such as a sub-sea tieback connected to the SeaRose FPSO.

The major project in Argentia would provide much needed jobs as the $14-billion Hebron project winds down in Trinity Bay.