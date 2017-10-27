In an effort to get more young people out hunting, Newfoundland and Labrador is lowering the minimum age for both small and big game licences.

The new limits were announced Friday along with other changes to the Wildlife Act and regulations, including efforts to help those with disabilities have better access to hunting and angling.

The minimum age to shoot small game, coyotes and other furbearing animals has been lowered from 16 to 12, and the minimum age to shoot big game has been lowered from 18 to 16.

New age requirements come into effect immediately, but young hunters will only be permitted to use a gun under the supervision of a qualified adult.

Another change will allow people with disabilities to have priority access to moose put down for any reason by wildlife officers. (gssafaris.com)

Early big game draw application dates will be in effect for next year's season, to allow hunters and trappers more time to plan for the season.

More accessible hunting

Changes were also announced to make it easier for people with a disability to hunt and fish in the province.

They include giving people with a disability first dibs on moose put down by conservation officers for humane or public safety reasons.

As well, hunters designated by a disabled person to shoot under their licence will be allowed to be 800 metres away, or in line of sight, whichever is greater.

People with disabilities will also be given priority access to firearm safety training in 2018-19.