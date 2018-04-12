Newfoundland and Labrador dons green and gold for Humboldt

Jerseys, shirts, ribbons and even a tutu are among the tributes in Newfoundland and Labrador to the 16 people killed in a Saskatchewan bus accident April 6.

People in the province are joining others across the country to take part in Jersey Day, with people encouraged to wear the team's jersey, its colours, or even just their own sports apparel as a show of support for the team.

Erica Ash of St. Anthony didn't have a ready-made jersey, so she did this today instead. Written on her shirt, she has the names of those who died as a result of the <a href="https://twitter.com/HumboldtBroncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HumboldtBroncos</a> crash. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysforHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysforHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tutusforHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tutusforHumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/DIxXC1qscE">pic.twitter.com/DIxXC1qscE</a> —@BerniceCBC

Several schools in the province are taking part.

'It's their way of responding to what's happening countrywide'

Chris Druken, vice-principal and hockey coach at Mount Pearl Senior High, told CBC's On the Go on Thursday morning that members of the school's Huskies teams were wearing their own jerseys, NHL jerseys or uniforms from sports other than hockey.

We stand with you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/Oazo1nTeZO">pic.twitter.com/Oazo1nTeZO</a> —@PremierofNL

"It's their way of responding to what's happening countrywide today in the wake of the tragedy in Western Canada," said Druken, who estimated that about three-quarters of the student body was wearing a jersey today.

"In this province with our geographic challenges that we have in high school sports, in our local sports, we spend a considerable amount of time on the highways," he said, adding that such a tragedy could easily happen in Newfoundland and Labrador.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtBroncos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ne_eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ne_eagles</a> Paying our respects to <a href="https://twitter.com/HumboldtBroncos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HumboldtBroncos</a> we are thinking of you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hockey</a> <a href="https://t.co/2Ie4VPAp9G">pic.twitter.com/2Ie4VPAp9G</a> —@TwilaEReid

"That's been part of the conversation that our students have been having, when they're having them with teachers and at home with parents is that, you know, it could easily be one of them or one of their friends or a group of their friends, that we would be having to respond to a similar situation in our own province."

The Marine Institute put out green ribbons for students and staff to wear. Staff at The Rooms' provincial archives museum pulled out old hockey sticks from its collection to stand by the entrance, part of another tribute to the team. Metrobus drivers are wearing jerseys or Broncos colours as well.

NLESD Principals in Avalon region attending meetings today in St. John's. Our District honours the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboltBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboltBroncos</a>, the people of Saskatchewan & hockey fans & families everywhere. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboltstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboltstrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/VJetmgxCsX">pic.twitter.com/VJetmgxCsX</a> —@NLESDCA

Druken said questions from students struggling to understand the tragedy are tough.

"People ask why it happens, and you really don't have an answer that is definitive. It's impossible to do that, to give them something concrete. And kids like to have that concrete answer about why something happens," he said.

"What you do for them is you allow them the opportunity to ask the questions, to engage in conversation," he said. Then you get the students to focus on the reaction to the tragedy, he added.

"It gives the kids an opportunity to come together and see how the community will stick together, particularly the hockey world, which is tight right across the country, in times of need, and then recognize that if something does happen to you, might not be necessarily an incident such as this one, but at a time when you need help, there's going to be people around to support you."