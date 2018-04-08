'We are all one big family': Humboldt tragedy resonates in Newfoundland

Their children were on the ice, playing the most important games of the season — but in the stands, parents dipped in and out of conversations about other people's kids in Saskatchewan.

Fifteen sons, fathers and brothers with the Humboldt Broncos junior A hockey club. They were players, coaches, statisticians, broadcasters and drivers.

Bleached blonde boys with bright futures, extinguished when their bus was hit by a transport truck near Tisdale, Sask. Friday night.

We're all hockey families. - Bonnie Wood

They are connected to Canadians all across the country, as far east as a rink near St. John's, by their love for a game.

"We're all hockey families," said Bonnie Wood, the mother of a player on a visiting team from Prince Edward Island.

"We are all one big family."

Not far from anyone's mind

Five Bantam teams came together at the Jack Byrne Memorial Arena in Torbay this weekend for the AAA Atlantic championship.

In a few years, the players and parents might not remember who won the tournament, but they'll remember it as the place they were when word spread about the casualties suffered in Friday evening's crash.

A bus crash in Saskatchewan claimed the lives of 15 people bound for a junior A hockey game. (CBC)

Wood and fellow hockey mom, Laurie Culleton, had just arrived at the rink for a Saturday morning game when they heard the news that had been developing as they slept at their nearby hotel.

"Our hearts are with the families," Culleton said. "Being hockey moms, it's just sad. It's devastating."

Glenn Furlong sat in the stands with his son, Brandon, and watched the action on Sunday afternoon.

Glenn Furlong, and his son Brandon, said they often use buses to get to games. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

He's said goodbye to his son many times before as he boarded a bus with his hockey gear and went to rinks around Newfoundland and beyond.

"We've gone on buses so many times and that's where so many great memories happen, friendships and all that," he said.

As a parent, the worst case scenario sometimes crossed his mind. But from now on, it will be inevitable.

"The next time [he leaves], yeah, I'll have to think about it and worry like I do," he said.

Player with parents from N.L. among survivors

Stories of the lives and deaths of those killed have been accumulating since the crash, including that of 21-year-old Logan Boulet who was taken off life support and had his organs donated to save lives.

This is one of the hardest posts I have ever had to make. Parker is stable at the moment and being airlifted to Saskatoon hospital. Thank you all for your kind words and messages. Please continue to pray for his Humboldt family. —@clarketobin

Among the survivors is 18-year-old goaltender Parker Tobin, whose mother is from Heart's Content and father is from Bay Roberts.

"I knew immediately that one of those kids could be Parker," said Glenn Littlejohn, a longtime friend of Parker's dad, Eddie Tobin.

There's still a lot of hurt and grieving going on. - Glenn Littlejohn

"Parker, to this point, has survived. He's got multiple fractures, multiple injuries, all the rest."

"But there's still a lot of hurt and grieving going on, and it's going to go on a long, long time," said Littlejohn.

"It's one step at a time."

Tobin was in the midst of a stellar playoff run, appearing in five games and posting a .941 save percentage.

Littlejohn said the Tobins travelled from their home in Alberta to be with Parker.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victims, with a separate one set up for Parker Tobin.

Amazing scene prior to the start of Herder Game 1 in Clarenville.

There have been several tributes around the province for the players, including at the opening game of the provincial senior hockey championships in Clarenville, and at the start of Game 2 of the National Basketball League of Canada's playoff series between the St. John's Edge and Windsor Express.

The St. John's Edge and Windsor Express came together for a moment of silence before game two of their playoffs series to honour the victims of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy

Thinking about the billets, teammates

Andrew Pearcey played junior hockey from 2002 to 2006. (Xtreme Hockey)

Newfoundland hockey player and instructor Andrew Pearcey couldn't help but think of the billet families and his former teammates when he heard the news.

"It's really hit home for me, it still kind of gives me the chills thinking about it because when you play junior hockey, you're so close with all your teammates," he said from a rink in St. John's.

Spending a couple hundred hours on a bus each year, Pearcey said you never think it will be anything but safe.

"Most of the time when you're getting on, you're playing cards, you're watching a movie, or sleeping, you're not really paying attention to what's around you."

Families in junior hockey communities will open their homes to as many as three or four players for a season.

It still kind of gives me the chills. - Andrew Pearcey

Pearcey is more than a decade removed from his junior days, but remembers the bonds he built with the people who took him in.

"It becomes a family situation," he said. "I was their son. They were my parents for the year."

In Humboldt, at least one billet family has lost all three of its players in the crash.

A memorial at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena is shown in Humboldt, Sask., on Saturday, April 7, 2018. (Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

As her son's team took to the ice on Sunday, Bonnie Wood cheered for his success. In her mind, however, she was already thinking about the journey back home to Prince Edward Island.

"Those parents, we don't know how they feel, but as parents we know it just must be unbelievable."