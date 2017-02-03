Hundreds of people gathered around Newfoundland and Labrador's only mosque Friday, forming a "human shield" in a dramatic show of solidarity and support for the province's Muslim community.

More than 1,000 people RSVP'd to a Facebook event in St. John's. Similar human shield events are happening across Canada on Friday.

The event was planned after six men were killed inside a Quebec City mosque on Sunday by alleged shooter Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, who is facing six counts of first-degree murder.

Starting around 12:30 p.m. NT, the local human shield coincided with a funeral in Quebec City for Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry and Azzedine Soufiane, three of the men killed in the shooting.

Afternoon prayer services inside the mosque were to follow an event outside.

Before prayers started, Syed Pirzada, president of the Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, spoke to the hundreds of people gathered outside the mosque.

'Overwhelmed' by response

He said the Muslim community has been "overwhelmed" with the unprecedented outpouring of support from people of all walks of life.

"Through emails, voice messages, letters, donations, flowers, and now, this human shield. These gestures are a true demonstration of Canadian values of tolerance and inclusiveness and love," said Pirzada.

"Although this tragedy has taken irreparable toll on Muslims across the country, the kindness and generosity of fellow Canadians has been a great source of comfort."

'There is no room for hate in our country.' - MP Judy Foote

Pirzada said Muslims are an important part of the "beautiful Canadian collage" and have made sacrifices for the country's peace.

"Canada has spoken: no to hate, no to bigotry, no to religious violence, no to intolerance," Pirzada said to loud applause from the crowd.

"And yes to love for all human beings."

The Liberal MP for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, Judy Foote, also spoke to the crowd before afternoon prayers began, reiterating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message that "you are one of us and we are one of you."

"It is truly heartwarming that you have come together to show that not only in our province, but in our country, that love means more," said Foote, who is also federal minister of public services and procurement.

"Love means more than any other feeling that we can show and extend to each other. There is no room for hate in our country."

'You are part of our community'

Former New Democrat MP Jack Harris was among those gathered at the event. He said the size of the crowd shows how strongly the community feels, and "is totally opposed to the hatred that you see."

"It's marvelous," he said.

"The message is very clear. You are part of our community and we care about you and we want you to feel at home here."

"It's really a symbolic gesture to show that the Muslim community here is supported, that they're safe and that we empathize with their deep sorrow that they've felt this past week, and that the larger St. John's community is there for them," says local organizer Gobhina Nagarajah.

Nagarajah said there's been "amazing" support on social media and businesses near the mosque have offered their parking lots to allow members of the public to attend the event.

She said there isn't much you can do to comfort people after an event like Sunday's shooting, "but I think it does bring comfort to know that they have the support of the community."

Memorial University is also holding a human shield event around the university's St. John's College Chapel, where members of the Muslim community pray.

Some businesses are jumping on board to show solidarity, with Fred's Records in St. John's closing for one hour out of respect for the victims of the Quebec City shooting and to show support for the local Muslim community.

St. Mark's church and Academy Canada have offered up their parking lots near the mosque.

