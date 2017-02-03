More than 1,000 people have RSVP'd to a Facebook event in St. John's, to show support for the local Muslim community.

The human shield event is happening across Canada on Friday. On Logy Bay Road, a large crowd is expected to gather outside the local mosque.

CBC will be live from human shield on Logy Bay Road, starting at 12:30 p.m. NT

The event was planned after six men were killed inside a Quebec City mosque on Sunday by alleged shooter Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, who is facing six counts of first-degree murder.

Starting around 12:30 p.m., the local human shield will coincide with a funeral in Quebec City for Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry and Azzedine Soufiane, three of the men killed in the shooting.

"It's really a symbolic gesture to show that the Muslim community here is supported, that they're safe and that we empathize with their deep sorrow that they've felt this past week, and that the larger St. John's community is there for them," says local organizer Gobhina Nagarajah.

Gobhina Nagarajah is the organizer of the Human Shield event, planned for outside the mosque on Logy Bay Road Friday afternoon. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Afternoon prayer services inside the mosque start at 1:10 p.m. and people who want to show their support are gathering outside.

Nagarajah said there's been "amazing" support on social media and businesses near the mosque have offered their parking lots to allow members of the public to attend the event.

She said there isn't much you can do to comfort people after an event like Sunday's shooting, "but I think it does bring comfort to know that they have the support of the community."

Memorial University is also holding a human shield event around the university's St. John's College Chapel, where members of the Muslim community pray.

Some businesses are jumping on board to show solidarity, with Fred's Records in St. John's closing for one hour out of respect for the victims of the Quebec City shooting and to show support for the local Muslim community.

St. Mark's church and Academy Canada have offered up their parking lots near the mosque.

CBC will be live from the event, starting at 12:30 p.m. NT. The event is scheduled until 1:30 p.m.