RCMP investigating human remains found near Bay d'Espoir highway

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP say there doesn't appear to be anything suspicious about human remains found near the Bay d'Espoir highway, but they haven't ruled out foul play.

In a statement Sunday morning, police said the RCMP received a report Friday of human remains near the road, about five kilometres south of the Trans-Canada Highway in central Newfoundland.

The RCMP's forensic identification section has examined the scene, and the investigation is continuing with the chief medical examiner's office.

In the statement, police say foul play hasn't been ruled out, but "the investigation is ongoing with consideration being given to this being a non-criminal incident."

Police said the name of the person, once it has been confirmed, will not be released pending notification of the next of kin.