The western Newfoundland town of Howley has some relief for its running water problems, after officials worked all night to hook up a temporary solution.

The area is still under a state of emergency after the water supply intake from nearby Sandy Lake started running dry on Monday, cutting residents off from access to fresh water from their taps.

Mayor Wayne Bennett has been working with town workers and outside contractors to figure out what is blocking water from getting to the pumphouse from Sandy Lake. Weather conditions on Tuesday hampered efforts to hoist the intake from the bottom of the lake.

A temporary pump and four-inch bypass hose was installed in the Howley pumphouse early Wednesday morning to provide some temporary relief to the area's water emergency. (Submitted by Wayne Bennett)

With no solution in place Tuesday night, the town got to work setting up a temporary pump and four-inch bypass hose, which required punching a hole through the side of the pumphouse building early Wednesday morning.

Bennett confirmed just before 5 a.m. that there was limited water going to the pumphouse tank from the temporary line.

Residents are being told the water is for toilet flushing only, and Bennett said the main reason for the temporary fix is to make sure there's water for fire protection.

A sledgehammer was used to make a hole in the side of the Howley pumphouse building so that the temporary water intake hose could be installed. (Submitted by Wayne Bennett)

Workers were set up on the ice of Sandy Lake in the dark Tuesday night, and scuba divers had been going in the water to access the situation. But according to Bennett, the ice isn't thick enough to mount hoisting equipment, so a barge and flat-bottom boat are en route for 8 a.m. Wednesday to help lift the intake off the bottom of the lake.

The town suspects a valve in the intake pipe on the bottom of Sandy Lake may have seized tight, blocking water from making it to the pumphouse.

To complicate the issue, Bennett said a fuse blew in the pumphouse control panel early Wednesday morning, which required a call to a technician with the manufacturer who walked Bennett through the process of fixing it.