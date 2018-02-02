Residents of Howley in western Newfoundland finally have running water again.

The town finally managed to get water pumping again after contractors installed a temporary line Thursday evening.

The town declared a state of emergency Monday morning after water stopped flowing through the main intake line from nearby Sandy Lake.

Residents have been told they can resume normal water use, but the town is asking them to not be wasteful as only one of the two pumps is currently working. A reverse osmosis water dispenser at the community centre is also open and available to residents for drinking water.

Mayor Wayne Bennett said the next step is to repair the main intake line and the broken pump, which could require more shut downs.