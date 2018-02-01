Taps have again run dry in Howley, in western Newfoundland, four days after the town's water first stopped, causing the mayor to declare a state of emergency.

Efforts to get the water running again from the supply in Sandy Lake to the town's pumphouse have seen several setbacks.

A temporary hose was flowing for several hours on Tuesday, but later became blocked. Then on Wednesday the town finally got one of the two main pumps working again, but Mayor Wayne Bennett said that the pump failed again sometime overnight and the tank was again empty on Thursday morning.

Getting water to flow into this pumphouse in Howley has been a problem since Monday morning, as the town enters its fourth day of a state of emergency. (Wayne Bennett/CBC)

Bennett said the state of emergency in the town has been extended until at least Saturday, and the next step is to work with Premier Dwight Ball's office on Thursday to try to come up with a solution. Howley is in Ball's district of Humber-Gros Morne.

The town was trying to reinstall a four-inch temporary hose Thursday morning to at least get a limited amount of water flowing into the pumphouse.

RV Park providing town with water

With no running water coming from Sandy Lake, the owner of Howley RV Park has been helping people out by distributing water from his well.

Rod Kelly said when he built the park five years ago the town wouldn't let him tap into the main supply, so he installed his own well that has four springs flowing into it.

"We're the only people in town who have running water so I offered it to the town for people to use it," he told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

Western Pump and SNC Lavlin On scene. Tractor trailer on route fr St. John’s with submersible pumps. Departed 1 PM @geoffcbartlett @BerniceCBC @WS_GaryKean @colleencbc @NTVNewsNL @VOCMNEWS @570VOCM @PremierofNL @FES_GovNL @MAE_GovNL @VOCMNightline #howley pic.twitter.com/xj7ycYtH8N — @wrbennettnl

Kelly has also been offering warm showers to people on a first come, first serve basis and will continue to do so until the water problem is resolved.

He was at a town meeting Wednesday night, and said the consensus was that there was a break in the main intake line from Sandy Lake and the pump was sucking in air instead of water.

"People were hoping the water was only going to be off for the short term," he said.

"I think they have more issues so I assume it's going to be another two or three days before the town has any water."

