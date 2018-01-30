The small western Newfoundland community of Howley remained under a state of emergency Tuesday, as crews attempt to locate the source of the problem that has caused taps to run dry.

Mayor Wayne Bennett, in an interview with the Corner Brook Morning Show, described the situation Tuesday as "grim".

Residents have been without water since the town's reserves ran out Monday morning.

Home owners place buckets at the end of their driveway and fire dept comes by and fills them up. The water is for flushing toilets. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/IlnlxmCT9k — @colleencbc

Bennett says that will continue, unless the town is able to locate and fix the source of the water stoppage before weather worsens on Tuesday.

He said it looks like a valve in a water intake pipe on the bottom of Sandy Lake may have seized tight.

Bailey’s Marine services gearing up to lift intake off the bottom of Sandy Lake @BerniceCBC @geoffcbartlett @570VOCM @colleencbc @ColleenLewisNTV #nlwx @PremierofNL @FES_GovNL @MAE_GovNL pic.twitter.com/lnsVi9SHoI — @wrbennettnl

Dive team's work limited by stormy weather

Town workers and volunteers had to build a shelter on Sandy Lake Tuesday morning in order to protect divers from the harsh winds, as they worked on the water valve.

Heavy snow in the forecast means that divers will have only have a few hours of visibility to do the work.

Bennett said Howley — which recorded a population of just 205 in the 2016 census — is getting by with supplies of imported water.

Large supply of drinking water at the Howley community centre. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/OvvyEqvrGV — @colleencbc

A local recreational vehicle park has also stepped in to let residents use their washrooms and shower facilities. Bennett said people in town are doing their best to help out.

"The younger generation are taking bottled water around to the seniors. They're going down to the brook and getting five-gallon buckets of water [and] delivering to the seniors," he said.