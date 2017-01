January is National Train Your Dog Month, and to mark the month, Rose Browne of Dynamic Canines in St. John's is sharing some of her puppy training tips.

Can your dog do "four on the floor"?

In this episode, Rose works with April, a Welsh Terrier, and explains why dogs jump up when greeting people — and how to deter that behaviour.

Next week, Browne will tell us why we should never hug a dog.

Subscribe to CBC NL's YouTube channel for more great videos.