How do you like your action? Fur Packed Action returns for one weekend

After an absence of seven years St. John's rockers Fur Packed Action have returned to the stage.

The trio hasn't played since a benefit show for a friend back in November of 2011.

The shows Friday and Saturday night at the Rock House are both sold out, something that came as a bit of relief to drummer Barry Newhook.

"I was overjoyed. I had a fear that we would sell like 50 tickets," he said.

The band also has some new merchandise for sale. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its 1998 release, The Dull Thud of Fur, the band is releasing a double vinyl album — which included four songs that didn't appear on the CD.

Only 200 copies of the double vinyl have been made and are expected to sell out quickly. (Geoff Younghusband)

As for why the fan still coming back, frontman Jody Richardson has a bit of an explanation.

"Every band is kind of a soundtrack for a scene," he said.

"We are going to get to be part of that scene again. That's a really thrilling thing."

To get into the Sunday night show at the Ship Pub in downtown St. John's, fans are going to have to buy tickets the old fashion way — by lining up at the door.