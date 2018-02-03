HoveOff for the perfect nap: How to do it right

To the untrained eye, it looks like you're just hove off.

But to a sleep expert like Dr. Sheila Garland, you're recharging your brain the best way you can: by taking a nap.

Unless, of course, you happen to be napping wrong.

In the final installment of our #HoveOff series, Dr. Garland taps her vast nap-knowledge for three tips on how to get more rest our of your nap.

Special thanks to The Inn at Mallard Cottage for loaning us a bedroom! For more great videos, subscribe to the CBCNL YouTube channel.