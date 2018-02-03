New
#HoveOff for the perfect nap: How to do it right
A nap is the ultimate way to hove off. But what if you're napping wrong? Sleep specialist Dr. Sheila Garland shares her tips on how to get more rest out of your nap.
A sleep specialist shows you how to take the nap of your dreams
To the untrained eye, it looks like you're just hove off.
But to a sleep expert like Dr. Sheila Garland, you're recharging your brain the best way you can: by taking a nap.
Unless, of course, you happen to be napping wrong.
In the final installment of our #HoveOff series, Dr. Garland taps her vast nap-knowledge for three tips on how to get more rest our of your nap.
