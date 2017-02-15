A homeowner in Hopedale has been medevaced out of the community after he sustained second degree burns when his house caught fire and had a seizure while being loaded onto a stretcher, his son says.

"He was cleaning out the wood stove and he put the ashes in a box, I guess, and laid them in the porch and assumed they were cooled off," said Darryl Flowers, whose father was injured in the fire.

"It caught from the porch."

The homeowner was medevaced to hospital as a result of the fire. (John Gaudi/CBC)

Flowers said his father, who is in his mid-60s, has burns mainly behind his knees and is in stable condition.

House a write-off

Neighbours noticed the fire around 9 a.m. and began shovelling snow on it to extinguish the flames.

The fire department is commending residents for their help. (John Gaudi/CBC)

"Everything is wrote off, gone," said Flowers, who was called about the fire and arrived not realizing it was at his dad's home.

Firefighters doused the house when they arrived as a precaution, although fire chief, Martin Basto, said locals did all the work.

Extensive smoke damage was done to the home. (John Gaudi/CBC )

"We had a good turn out, especially the community that was already here," he said.

"I'd like to thank them all."

Smoke and water damage is present throughout the house but is at its heaviest around the main entrance.

Hopedale fire chief, Martin Basto said neighbours did all the work extinguishing the fire with snow before his crew arrived. (John Gaudi/CBC)