A homeowner in Hopedale has been medevaced out of the community after he sustained second degree burns when his house caught fire and had a seizure while being loaded onto a stretcher, his son says.
"He was cleaning out the wood stove and he put the ashes in a box, I guess, and laid them in the porch and assumed they were cooled off," said Darryl Flowers, whose father was injured in the fire.
"It caught from the porch."
Flowers said his father, who is in his mid-60s, has burns mainly behind his knees and is in stable condition.
House a write-off
Neighbours noticed the fire around 9 a.m. and began shovelling snow on it to extinguish the flames.
"Everything is wrote off, gone," said Flowers, who was called about the fire and arrived not realizing it was at his dad's home.
Firefighters doused the house when they arrived as a precaution, although fire chief, Martin Basto, said locals did all the work.
"We had a good turn out, especially the community that was already here," he said.
"I'd like to thank them all."
Smoke and water damage is present throughout the house but is at its heaviest around the main entrance.