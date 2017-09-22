Volunteer firefighters were called to a house fire on Torbay Road Friday morning.

Bill Tapper of Tapper's Gas Bar said the house that was burning next to his business is vacant.

He said there were no visible flames on Friday when an employee arrived at 6:30 a.m. to open for the day, but by 7 a.m. flames were visible.

Tapper said Torbay's volunteer department used his parking lot as a staging area to fight the fire.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said no injuries were reported. It will be investigating the cause of the fire.

