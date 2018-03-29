Skip to Main Content
Five people escape injury in early morning house fire in St. John's

No one was hurt in a fire in the city's east end early Thursday morning.

Fire reported at 2:30 a.m.

Five people escaped injury in a fire early Thursday morning in St. John's. (Salvation Army/Twitter)

A house in the east end of St. John's was extensively damaged by fire early Thursday morning, but police say no one was injured.

The fire, on Mountbatten Drive, was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m.

The RNC said it doesn't appear suspicious, but investigators would be on scene later to pinpoint the cause.

The Salvation Army said it's providing help to the five people who were in the house.

