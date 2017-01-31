The RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home in Conne River on Tuesday.

Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir Fire Chief Bob Woodman told CBC News that no one was injured, but the house is a "total loss."

Woodman said the fire department arrived after 3 p.m. on Monday to find the house "fully involved."

The fire in Conne River is the latest in a busy stretch for the region's firefighters, starting with a fire in St. Alban's that destroyed businesses and followed by the fires in Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir at the school, town hall and RCMP detachment which resulted in arson charges.

Woodman said before January's fires the department had not had a major fire call in over a decade.

The RCMP told CBC News that the investigation into the house fire is in its early stages.